Gov. Bill Lee confirmed the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in Tennessee today — a man in Williamson County is currently isolated in his home with mild symptoms.
The Tennessee Department of Health currently has 85 tests kits to check for the virus — they are prioritizing the kits for people who may have had contact with the confirmed case.
It can be easy to panic when a thing like coronavirus hits locally, but there are some practical things you can read and listen to that will help you prepare:
1. Stay up to date at the Tennessee Department of Health's website: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The department said most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection will have mild respiratory illness with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Only a small number of people have severe symptoms that will require hospitalization. The link gives advice for what to do if you think you might have coronavirus.
The following common-sense measures can be taken to avoid illness:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you do have access to soap and water.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Stay away from others who are sick.
2. Check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's interim guidance for businesses and employers and the CDC's guidance for returning travelers.
3. Listen to the most recent episode of Bill Frist's A Second Opinion podcast discussing the virus.
4. Read this Medium piece on keeping calm during the epidemic: https://medium.com/@svscarpino/covid-19-keep-calm-and-wash-your-hands-d26993196c0a
