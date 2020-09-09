The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has received a number of accolades this year spotlighting the organization and its physicians as top orthopaedic providers in the Middle Tennessee area.
Renowned orthopaedic surgeons Cory Calendine, M.D. and Colin Looney, M.D. were recognized as Top Doctors by Nashville Lifestyles magazine.
“Our physicians and staff are passionate about providing the highest quality orthopaedic care to those within our community and throughout the region,” said Darren Harris, Bone and Joint Institute CEO. “We are honored to receive these designations and are proud to be a trusted provider of innovative, transformative orthopaedic care.”
Williamson Medical Center, partner to the Bone and Joint Institute, was also recognized among the top 10% of hospitals in the nation, region and state in Patient Safety and Medical Excellence in Major Orthopaedic Surgery and top 100 in the nation for Patient Safety for Spinal Fusion for 2020 by CareChex — an information service of Quantros Inc.
The 2020 quality awards are based on a comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, in partnership with Williamson Medical Center, is a destination for orthopaedic excellence staffed by nationally recognized surgeons with expertise in fracture care, joint replacement, sports injuries and spinal care. For additional information, visit BoneAndJointTN.org.
