The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts were supposed to be on a collision course for the AFC South division title this year but suffice it to say each team has its work cut out for it after just two weeks.
The Titans rebounded from a disastrous Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals to take out the Seattle Seahawks in a nice come-from-behind win that surely provided a confidence boost as the team came back to Saint Thomas Sports Park.
The Colts have looked out of sorts in losses to Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams, and they still aren’t sure who they’ll be starting under center on Sunday.
“I don’t think there is a huge difference in the skillset,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said regarding not knowing which Colts QB to plan for. “They are going to operate their offense. Carson (Wentz)’s play strength, obviously Jacob (Eason)’s limited exposure, but their receivers are tough, they’re physical. (Jack) Doyle has been there forever, very productive.
“Their backs are fantastic. I think they have an unbelievable group of backs. I have a lot of respect for (Jonathan) Taylor, for (Nyheim) Hines, and obviously (Marlon) Mack working his way back in, not sure how much he will have. They have a lot of dynamic players, their receivers are tough, they are physical, and their backs can do a lot of different things.”
With Deshaun Watson’s NFL future up in the air and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer discovering that, yes, there is in fact a difference between coaching college and professional football, it was all but assumed that the division would come down to Tennessee and Indianapolis.
The two teams play one other on Sunday and again in Week 8, and Vrabel stated that losing Tennessee’s first division game, especially at home, really isn’t an option.
“Coming back home and you have to win games in your division, so that is really what we have,” Vrabel said. “Two of those things that we talk about, you have the home game within the division. A lot of respect for (head coach) Frank (Reich) and (GM) Chris (Ballard) and their whole organization. They play hard, it’s a great football team and it’ll be a heck of a challenge.”
Here’s a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
Wentz is on record stating both of his ankles are injured. Starting a quarterback that can’t move around in the pocket just seems like a bad idea.
If Wentz can’t go, the Colts are down to Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley – neither man really worries opposing defenses too much.
Yes, the Colts have one of the better offensive lines in football, but based off reports out of training camp, Eason does not look anywhere near ready to be a starting NFL quarterback. All the protection in the world isn’t going to help him make smart decisions or move the chains.
Hundley took a majority of the starter reps on Thursday, but he’s only played in 19 career games, has a 3-6 record as a starter, and hasn’t played any meaningful snaps since he was with Green Bay in 2017.
While not where the Titans would like it to be, the team’s pass rush does appear to be on the right track. After recording just 19 sacks in 16 games last year, Tennessee has five through two games in 2021.
Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry had big games against Seattle, and Harold Landry and Ola Adeniyi both have a sack coming off the edge. If Eason or Hundley do indeed start instead of Wentz, Sunday could be the game for the Titans’ pass rush to truly establish itself.
Why the Colts can win
While the quarterback situation is a mess, the Colts do have a talented backfield. Planning for Taylor, Mack and Hines is no easy task, and the Titans have allowed an average of 106.5 yards rushing per game and over four yards per carry.
Taylor, who ranked third in the NFL in rushing last season as a rookie, hasn’t had a true breakout game just yet, rushing for 56 and 51 yards, respectively. He also hasn’t had more than 17 carries in either of Indianapolis’ two losses. Sunday may be the perfect time to give the 22-year-old a heavy workload of 20 or more carries.
A running back-by-committee might be the way Reich is leaning should Eason or Hundley be under center. Relying on the strength of the Colts’ offense might be the only way to ensure whoever is starting at QB on Sunday doesn’t get eaten alive.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented