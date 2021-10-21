The Nashville Predators and Bally’s Corporation announced a partnership on Thursday that will make Bally’s an official sports-betting partner and the ffficial free-to-play partner of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena, according to a press release.
The partnership runs through 2025 and will grant the Predators intellectual property rights to Bally’s, as well as provide Bally’s with access to team logos and certain content rights.
The agreement marks Bally’s first partnership with an NHL franchise and its first with a professional sports team in the state of Tennessee.
“From the moment sports betting launched in Tennessee, we’ve wanted to align with dynamic companies that will help us bring the best fans in sports even closer to the game we all love,” Predators Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Junghans said in a release.
“We’ve found just that with Bally’s Corporation and Bally Bet, who we’re thrilled to welcome to the pro sports landscape in our state for the first time. Bally’s unique approach to content integration and brand alignment through their broadcast partnerships is going to be a game changer. We are excited to be one of the first teams to partner with Bally on this unique and exciting endeavor.”
Bally’s will soon launch a free-to-play game, Smashville Selector, available to download on Android and iOS that allows fans the chance to compete for unique prizes. The app challenges fans to correctly answer five predictive questions ahead of select Predators’ games.
Prizes will be awarded to the top competitor after each game with a grand prize distributed to the highest-scoring Predators fan at the end of the season.
The Bally Bet sportsbook app is expected to launch in Tennessee in 2022.
“The Nashville Predators occupy a special place in sports fans’ hearts across Tennessee and their Bridgestone Arena provides a unique and electric atmosphere,” Bally Interactive Chief Operating Officer of Bally Interactive Adi Dhandhania said. “It will be a great venue in which to market our brand, especially when combined with Predators’ game broadcasts on Bally Sports South.”
