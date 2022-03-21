It had been reported for weeks that Nashville Predators general manager David Poile was shopping around for a depth defenseman.
It appears Poile finally found what he was looking for after the Predators announced they traded a 2022 second-round pick to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.
Lauzon’s addition bolsters Nashville’s defensive depth, which took a hit over the weekend with Matt Benning (upper-body injury) and Mark Borowiecki (lower-body injury) being placed on injured reserve, and Phillippe Myers being assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals.
Both Jeremy Davies and Matt Tennyson saw time in the Predators’ 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday in place of Benning and Borowiecki.
A second-round pick of the Boston Bruins in 2015, Lauzon was plucked from Boston by Seattle in the 2021 expansion draft. He has one goal and six points this season, and four goals and 17 points in 129 games in his four-year NHL career. The 53 games he’s played this year is a new career high.
Lauzon leads the Kraken and ranks fifth among all NHL defensemen with 176 hits — 33 more than Nashville’s defensive hits leader Mark Borowiecki — and he has the sixth-most blocked shots on the team (49).
The 24-year-old blueliner averages the second-most short-handed minutes on the Kraken (1:54) and he averages 17:49 of ice time per game, nearly a full minute more than Matt Benning and three minutes more than any other third-pairing defenseman the Predators have used this season.
The price was steep for a player not under team control beyond this season, but Lauzon is a big, mobile defenseman who plays a physical game and fits right in the Predators’ wheelhouse.
A restricted free agent at the end of this year, he could be a permanent replacement for Benning, Davies or Ben Harpur, all of whom will be unrestricted free agents at the end of the year.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.