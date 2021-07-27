The Nashville Predators extended qualifying offers to eight restricted free agents on Tuesday, signing one to a one-year deal.
Jeremy Davies, Dante Fabbro, Tanner Jeannot, Mathieu Olivier, Rem Pitlick, Anthony Richard, Juuse Saros and Eeli Tolvanen were all tendered, while Lukas Craggs and Josh Wilkins were not.
Davies signed a one-year, $750,000 contract at the NHL level on Monday along with unrestricted free agent Ben Harpur, who signed a one-year, $800,000 contract. Both could compete with Mark Borowiecki and Matt Benning for a spot on Nashville's third defensive pairing.
Saros likely won’t sign his qualifying offer as he’s expected to reach a long-term deal with the Predators sometime soon. A three- or four-year deal makes the most sense and his salary will likely be similar to Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko ($5 million per season) or Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo ($5.6 million per season).
Tolvanen and Fabbro also will likely get decent raises. Evolving-Hockey projects Tolvanen will sign for $1.44 million per season on a two-year deal with the chance to cash in on a larger contract before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026.
Fabbro could sign a deal somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 million to $2.5 million per year, similar to the ontract Ryan Ellis signed in 2014 when his entry-level contract expired. Although he sat for Nashville’s playoff series against Carolina, the Predators have maintained that Fabbro is a big part of their plans in 2021.
“We’re expecting a really big summer out of [Fabbro],” Predators coach John Hynes said. “Dante is a really good player. He’s an unbelievable kid. I think he’s dealt with [being benched in the playoffs] the right way in my conversations with him. We’re expecting a really good exit meeting with him and expecting a big summer out of him. We need Dante to come back and be a big-time player for us in the fall.”
Jeannot, Olivier and Pitlick should all be relatively cheap, with each likely signing somewhere in the $750,000-to-$920,000 range. The Predators also signed AHL defenseman Frederic Allard on Sunday to a one-year, $750,000 deal at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level.
