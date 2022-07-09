Two months into the offseason, and ForsbergWatch is officially over.
As first reported by 104.5-FM’s Dawn Davenport, and later confirmed by the team, the Nashville Predators agreed to terms with star forward Filip Forsberg on an eight-year contract extension worth $8.5 million per season, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.
“I’ve said since Day 1 that the goal is to come back here,” Forsberg said during locker cleanout day.
A no-movement or no-trade clause is expected to be part of the deal as well, which general manager David Poile told reporters at the draft was a sticking point in negotiations.
"We don't love doing that, but Forsberg has made that as part of the negotiations and that will be part of his contract," Poile remarked.
Just three days away from hitting free agency, Forsberg was likely to have a long list of suitors who would have had to offer a contract worth $9.71 million per year to match the total dollar amount of Nashville’s offer.
The Predators now have approximately $9.6 million in cap space, per CapFriendly, with three restricted and four unrestricted free agents still unsigned.
Forsberg set Nashville’s franchise record for career goals (220) last season, and he ranks first all-time in game-winning goals (41) and hat tricks (7), second in power play goals (58), fourth in points (469), and fifth in assists (249).
The 27-year-old forward had a career year last season, leading the Predators in game-winning goals (8), and ranking second on the team in goals (42) and third in points (84). His 1.21 points per game was the best scoring output of his career.
With Forsberg locked up for eight more seasons, the Predators have a solid foundation to build on moving forward. Nashville returns Norris Trophy runner-up Roman Josi, Vezina Trophy finalist Juuse Saros, rookie goal scoring leader Tanner Jeannot, and fellow 40-goal scorer Matt Duchene.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to be on this team for a long time now and we’ve made the playoffs every year,” Forsberg said. “But at the same time, every player plays to win the Stanley Cup; so do I. I think that’s my biggest goal, and I do believe that we have a team that can make that in the future. I think that’s the direction the team has to be heading and I think we are.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.