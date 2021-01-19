It didn’t take long for COVID-19 to impact the Nashville Predators 2021 schedule.
Tuesday’s scheduled game between the Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Hurricanes organization.
It is the fifth game the NHL has postponed this season after the Dallas Stars had their first four games postponed following 17 positive tests among their players prior to opening night. No makeup date has been announced yet.
“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NHL said in a statement.
The Athletic’s Sara Civian reported three Hurricanes players tested positive for COVID-19 but one was ruled a false positive. Nashville and Carolina played Monday night at Bridgestone Arena – a 4-2 Hurricanes win.
Nashville’s Mikael Granlund and Carolina’s Jordan Staal are the only players listed on each team’s respective COVID-19 lists. Both have been mandatory quarantining before being allowed to join their teams.
Tuesday now serves as an off day for the Predators, who plan to practice Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are expected to return to the ice on Friday in Dallas against the Stars.
“[The Stars] are good to go,” Predators GM David Poile said in an interview with 102.5-FM Tuesday morning. “I think they’ve taken lots of time off and giving their players that have had COVID to be in a position to be well again and how they’ve been practicing. So, we’re definitely going there on Thursday in preparation of playing the games Friday and Sunday in Dallas.”
