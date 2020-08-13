The Nashville Predators have been here before.
A team talented enough for a Stanley Cup run but settling for mediocre results, the Predators must learn from the error of their ways and make some serious roster changes heading into the 2020 offseason. The problem lies in the fact that Nashville still believes the core of the team is a championship contender.
“Hopefully everyone is back,” center Matt Duchene said in a radio interview on 104.5-FM. “I think that we’re just going to get more and more comfortable with (coach John Hynes) and his system and we got better and better with it. Our game started to change a little bit…I know we didn’t get the result, but the level of our game was higher than it was even when we stopped at the break. It was unfortunate and it sucked, and I know there’s no moral victories in this business. But at the end of the day, I really like the direction it’s going; we all do.”
Yes, the Preds did show improvement under Hynes, who was new to the franchise this past season. He took a team that was 19-16-7 and struggling to stay above water and went 16-10-1 and got Nashville into a wild card spot.
But once the Predators began their Stanley Cup qualifying series against the Arizona Coyotes, Hynes couldn’t find an answer for what ailed the Preds.
“I don’t think much was off,” Duchene continued. “I think that’s what’s making this hard. Yeah, the results weren’t there. But ... we played some of our best hockey all season. We hit three goal posts in Game 4 alone. It’s one of those situations where it felt like it just wasn’t meant to be this year…I really think guys are going to have a fire in their bellies when they come to camp.”
For all intents and purposes, Nashville was the better team against Arizona. The Predators outshot the Coyotes 163-125 and dominated in the faceoff circle 141-106.
However, Nashville got outplayed in the areas that counted most. The Predators turned the puck over 56 times to Arizona’s 47, and the Coyotes had 26 takeaways to Nashville’s 22. Oh, and Arizona outscored Nashville 14-11 in four games.
“We’re still digesting what happened and where the series was lost because it wasn’t in possession time," Duchene. "It wasn’t in shots on goal. It wasn’t really anywhere other than on the scoreboard, which is where it counts the most.”
The Predators played well enough to win the series but didn’t. That seems to be the narrative far too often for them. Even Coyotes’ players were dumbfounded with the ways Nashville found ways to lose.
“I had [Arizona players] talk to me after the game. One guy came right up to me after a press conference and was like, ‘We can’t believe we’re going to be here going forward,’” Duchene added. “It was no secret that they got outplayed by us.”
So, where do the Predators go from here? The players have been claiming for years that the nucleus of the team is good enough to win a Stanley Cup .They just need one or two more pieces.
General Manager David Poile has added those one or two pieces seemingly every year, and none of them has resulted in a championship.
Seth Jones was shipped off for Ryan Johansen to give the team its first true No. 1 center. Then Shea Weber was flipped for P.K. Subban to give Nashville its first-ever superstar presence. Then Poile jettisoned promising young defenseman Sam Girard for Kyle Turris to give the team a true No. 2 center and balance out the scoring lines.
Finally, the team signed Duchene — a player it had long been after for years — to prove they could lure big-name free agents to Music City. And here the Predators sit, getting eliminated from the playoffs each year a round earlier than they were the previous season.
The time for bringing everyone back and making small tweaks is over. Nashville must accept the fact that its roster, as currently constructed, is not a Stanley Cup contender.
With players like Mikael Granlund and Craig Smith entering free agency, and Kyle Turris and his $6 million per year salary a good bet to be bought out, Nashville is in prime position for some roster revamping.
