The Nashville Predators have won two Central Division titles, a Western Conference Final and a Presidents’ Trophy — and have even play in a Stanley Cup Final.
But storming back from an 11-16-1 record to earn the final playoff spot in the Central this year may rank as one of the more impressive accomplishments in franchise history.
Eight weeks ago, the Predators had just 23 points — the sixth-fewest points in the NHL at the time — the team's playoff chances were just two percent, and the franchise was on the brink of a full-blown rebuild.
But since March 15, Nashville has won 19 of its last 27 games — the third-most wins over that span — and is tied for the fourth-most points, fifth-best points percentage and the second-fewest goals allowed recording during that same time period.
It’s the seventh straight year the Predators have made the playoffs — the second-longest streak in the NHL behind that of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“We definitely earned it the hard way," Predators’ captain Roman Josi said. "We worked extremely hard to get a playoff spot. And just looking back at the last 20 games, it felt like every game was so important. We were in the playoff race every game, and everyone in our locker room played really well.”
Added defenseman Ryan Ellis: "This one has a little bit more meaning for the guys in the room, for management, for the coaches. We've had our ups and downs and a tough start to the year kind of on the outside looking in. And the guys, the coaches, management, everyone, we still believed. And we buried our heads and went to work.”
The hard way could be an understatement. The Predators were 10 points out of a playoff spot two months ago, and they needed to play at a near 1.5-points-per-game-pace to even have a chance at the postseason.
Nashville embarked on an eight-game road trip — the longest in franchise history — and came back to Bridgestone Arena with a 4-3-1 record and some hope. Then came a six-game win streak that turned into wins in nine of 10 games and eventually wins in 13 of 16.
Goaltender Juuse Saros (16-6-1, .941 save percentage, 1.90 goals-against average since March 15) worked his way into the Vezina Trophy discussion. And the team that gave up the fourth-most goals against in the first half of the season suddenly became the second-hardest team to score against in the final half of the season.
Eight different rookies found the scoresheet, Eeli Tolvanen had the kind of breakout campaign the team has been waiting for since drafting him 30th overall in 2017, and 14 different defensemen laced up at one point or another.
Yes, the Predators pulled off the improbable. And yes, they proved everyone wrong. But now comes the harder part — playing the No. 1 seed Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series. The same Hurricanes the Predators have beaten only once in seven games, with that victory (3-1) having come Saturday in Nashville.
“Every team starts the season with the expectation that they want to make the playoffs," Preds head coach John Hynes said. "But when you go through the trials and tribulations of a season, whether it's good losses, bad losses, good performances, bad performances, injuries, hard schedule, overcoming adversity, it's hard to get into the playoffs.
“I'm just really proud of the guys that we won our way into the playoffs," he added. "We didn't count on someone else to lose or get in that way. We had to win a hockey game against a really good hockey team, and we had to show up tonight."
