Ice hockey is finally coming to Sumner County.
The Nashville Predators announced on Tuesday a partnership with the city of Gallatin, the city of Hendersonville and Sumner County to open a 100,000-square foot ice center at the 54-acre Goat Farm at the corner of Nashville Pike and Shute Lane.
"As I've said before, the environment we've created in Antioch and Bellevue - and will create in Montgomery County - is something everyone in Smashville should be proud of, and we are thrilled to be able to bring that same enthusiasm for growing the game to Sumner County," Predators President & CEO Sean Henry said in a release.
"Since we first opened Ford Ice Center Antioch in 2014, we've been able to see the benefits of our public-private partnerships come to life, from the economic impact to the growth of youth and adult hockey.”
The new ice center, which will be partially funded by the NHL and NHLPA Industry Growth Fund, will feature two sheets of ice – complete with seats for up to 1,800 fans -- public and private locker rooms, a weight training room, a hockey pro shop and several other amenities.
With a target opening date of summer 2023, the new facility will be used in similar fashion to Ford Ice Bellevue and Ford Ice Antioch, which host on-ice events, local hockey tournaments, as well as continued development of community programs such as the learn-to-skate initiative, Scott Hamilton Skating Academy lessons, the Go Skate! Program, and the Youth Hockey Diversity Program.
The two Sumner County high school hockey teams -- Pope John Paul II and Station Camp-Hendersonville-Beech -- are also expected to practice at the new center. Previously, the schools were having to travel to either Centennial SportsPlex in Nashville or either of the Ford Ice Centers to practice and play games.
"I am very excited about this state-of-the-art ice hockey facility and quality commercial development coming to Sumner County and the City of Gallatin," Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt said. "This event center will create numerous opportunities for our young people and families that are passionate about this growing and vibrant sport.
“This facility will enhance Sumner County's ability to attract visitors and showcase the many amenities our County has to offer. This facility will enrich the quality of life for our citizens and set our County apart as a regional destination."
The new ice center is expected to be part of a multi-purpose development with an estimated 60,000 square feet retail and dining space, residential units, a four-story hotel and several other entertainment venues possibly being by 2026.
The Sumner County Commission voted on Monday 18-5 in favor of a concept plan to rezone the part of the development that is earmarked for the ice center.
"We have been working with Randy Smith and the Predators for several years to bring ice here and I am incredibly excited to see it happening," Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said. "Hundreds of Hendersonville residents have spent too much time driving to other ice facilities for too long, so for many reasons, this facility promises to improve the quality of life for many of our families."
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.