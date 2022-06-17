A good chunk of the Nashville Predators fanbase wanted change.
And now, they may get it.
According to a report from Sportico, the Predators are reportedly on the verge of being sold to former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.
The team’s current ownership group consists of 17 co-owners, led by chairman Herb Fritch, who replaced former chair Tom Cigarran in 2019. The group bought the Predators for $175 million in 2007 from former owner Craig Leipold, saving the team from a reported move to Canada.
Haslam, the brother of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, served as the mayor of Knox County from 2003 to 2011, then served as governor of Tennessee from 2011 to 2019.
A Knoxville native, Haslam got his start under his father Jim at Pilot, a petroleum corporation based in Knoxville that also owns travel centers across the U.S. His current net worth is an estimated $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.
Sportico estimates the Predators to be worth $680 million — sixth-lowest among the 32 NHL franchises and 122nd among all professional sports franchises — while Forbes valued the team at $600 million in December.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
