The Nashville Predators have gotten the green light from the Nashville Metro Public Health Department and the National Hockey League to increase fan attendance at Bridgestone Arena to 12,135 people — roughly 70 percent capacity — for the team’s home playoff games against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The team also announced that all future non-hockey events at Bridgestone Arena, such as the July 2 and 3 Alabama show and July 30 Luke Bryan concert, will be allowed to operate at full capacity.
“On the tail of the amazing stretch of hockey that secured our team’s spot in the 2021 Playoffs, this capacity increase will take what is already an amazing atmosphere to the next level as we continue our pursuit of the Stanley Cup,” Preds President and CEO Sean Henry said.
The Predators had been allowing nearly 33 percent capacity for their final home games of the regular season.
In preparation for the greater number of fans, Bridgestone Arena will supplement its current HVAC system with three additional AC units to accommodate air flow requirements from the NHL in order to simulate an air flow environment similar to an outdoor arena.
Details regarding the Preds' playoff schedule and ticket information are expected to be released later this week.
