Beginning on Oct. 2, Bridgestone Arena will enforce new COVID-19 protocols for fans at Nashville Predators home games and guests attending concerts and other events.
All guests 12 and older must either show proof they’re fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered by a healthcare professional 72 hours prior to the game or event they’re attending.
Guests 11 and under will be permitted inside the arena, provided they wear a mask at all times indoors or they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours prior to the event.
“Throughout the pandemic we have been consistent in stating that the health and wellness of all arena guests, Predators fans, our employees, players and performers is our number one priority,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said in a release.
“Just two months ago, we believed that we were returning to a sense of normalcy, but unfortunately, with the impact of the Delta variant, that has not been the case. We are united with health care professionals in our belief that the only way to end this pandemic is to get more people vaccinated.”
The arena’s new COVID protocols will remain intact through Nov. 15, and announcements will be made at the beginning of each month continuing or amending the protocols.
The Predators are the 14th NHL team to implement similar COVID-19 protocols to begin their 2021 seasons.
