At varying points during Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes, Bridgestone Arena sounded resoundingly louder than the 12,135 fans that were packed inside.
The atmosphere will get even more raucous in Game 6. The Predators announced Tuesdy they will bump the maximum capacity up to 14,107 for Thursday night. The near-2,000 fan jump was approved by the NHL on Tuesday morning.
The 12,135 fans that attended Games 3 and 4 in Nashville were the largest crowds of any NHL team in the playoffs.
Fans will still be required to complete a COVID-19 symptom screening before entry to the arena and they must wear a mask at all times while on Bridgestone Arena property.
Predators season ticket holders will be notified of their opportunity to access an exclusive presale to purchase additional single-game tickets for Game 6 at the season ticket rate. Following the conclusion of the presale at 1 p.m. CST on Tuesday, all remaining single-game tickets to Game 6 will go on sale to the general public.
