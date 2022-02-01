The price of Filip Forsberg’s next contract likely goes up with each goal the 27-year-old forward scores.
So, it would behoove Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile to sign Forsberg to a contract extension sooner rather than later.
That idea is not lost on Poile, who during a radio interview with 102.5-FM on Tuesday morning stated he would be meeting with Forsberg’s agents soon to try and hammer out a potential new deal with the NHL trade deadline on the horizon.
“We’re going to be talking and meeting with Filip’s representatives in the near future to, I guess for lack of a better way of saying, just take the dialogue up,” Poile said. “So, it takes two to make a deal. I’m hoping to re-sign Filip, and I think Filip would certainly like to be here, but we’ve got to have a little bit more conversation to see if we can make that happen. … Filip is 27 years of age, and it would certainly be nice if we could have him here for a lot longer.”
Forsberg, who’s in the final season of the six-year, $36 million contract he signed in 2016, is likely due a sizeable raise from the $6 million-per-year salary that he currently has.
The Swedish forward could ask for a contract somewhere in between Carolina’s Sebastian Aho (five years, $8.45 million average annual value) and Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov (five years, $9 million AAV).
Tied for the 11th-most goals in the NHL (22), Forsberg is having the best statistical season of his career. He’s tied for the second-most even-strength goals (19) and fifth-most game-winning goals (5), while his 24.2 shooting percentage is fourth-best among all NHL skaters. His 1.13 points per game also ranks in the top 22 of the league.
Forsberg leads the Predators in goals, and his 36 points in 32 games is fourth-most on the team.
“This year, other than missing a couple of games, he’s been really good and the goals that he’s scoring are highlight-reel goals,” Poile continued. “It’s fabulous they way he’s playing, and he’s certainly got a good chance of having his best season and having the best offensive season, at least in terms of goals scored, for a Predator.”
Although Forsberg is on record stating he’s okay with playing out this season before worrying about any kind of contract extension, Poile likely doesn’t want to even entertain the thought of not having Forsberg under contract for the following year.
The next few weeks should reveal exactly how desperate Poile is to keep his best forward from hitting the open market.
