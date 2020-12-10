Williamson Inc. held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Brentwood's newest business Premier Fitness Source on Thursday.
The event saw about 30 people gather for the opening of the commercial and consumer retail sales space that specializes in a variety of exercise equipment.
The company was founded in 1991 in Woodstock, Georgia, and saw their first retail space open in 2012, providing equipment to home users and commercial consumers such as schools, fitness centers, clubs and apartment communities.
This is the company's fifth retail location and their first in Tennessee, which Premier Fitness Source President Phil Verstraete said was the logical choice for their business model and expansion.
"The Brentwood location as the base to serve all of greater Nashville was just a growing, thriving, enthusiastic fitness communities," Verstraete said, adding that the impact of COVID-19 has changed their sales numbers with a shift from commercial to residential.
"Normally what's been 50-50 with COVID has been like 80-20," Verstraete said.
Premier Fitness Source is located at 101 Creekside Crossing Suite 700 in Brentwood, and more information about Premier Fitness Source can be found here.
