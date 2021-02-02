Brentwood-based Premise Health has acquired a California company that helps people make behavior and lifestyle changes through a range of digital engagement tools.
Terms of Premise’s deal for Sonic Boom Wellness aren’t being disclosed. The local company, which is owned by the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, last year bought fellow local direct health care venture CareHere to grow its annual revenues past $1 billion. That deal grew its network of onsite and near-site clinics to more than 850 and its pool of eligible lives past 11 million. Buying Sonic Boom, which has its offices in Carlsbad north of San Diego, will enable Premise to deliver more digital engagement tools to more of that base of clients and prospects at more than 2,200 organizations.
Founded in 2007, Sonic Boom helps people meet health goals through contests and challenges, on-demand health education, personal goal tracking and other tools. The company employs about 40 people.
“The way people access health care is evolving,” Premise President Jami Doucette said in a statement. “Sonic Boom is an innovator in the engagement space with the proven ability to inspire members through meaningful activities and content.”
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
