Law enforcement agencies and businesses across the county will take place in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, to allow the public to get rid of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.
Representatives from the Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be at the Brentwood Police Department at 910 Heritage Way from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will also be making collections during the same timeframe at Kroger Market Place at 4726 Traders Way in Thompson's Station.
Items Accepted:
Prescription Medications
All over-the-counter medications
Pet medications
Liquid medications in leak-proof containers
Inhalers
Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc) or foil Items
NOT Accepted:
Illegal drugs and narcotics
Needles/sharps or syringes with needles
Blood sugar equipment
Thermometers
IV bags
Bloody or infectious waste
Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)
The county also has permanent drug drop off locations at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Brentwood City Hall, Brentwood Police Department, Nolensville Police Department, Spring Hill Police Department and Fairview Police Department which can be accessed during each building's open hours, no questions asked.
The City of Brentwood reports that they see an average of 1,000 lbs of prescription drugs dropped off annually, with 4,952 lbs collected by the city in four years.
“We are so thankful that residents and anyone in Brentwood uses this drop box,” BPD Officer and program administrator Bill Reape said in a news release. “This is a safe way to help control the spread of opioid addiction. People do not need expired or unused prescription pain pills in their home, so our drop box provides a safe and easy way to get rid of prescription medicines.”
More information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.