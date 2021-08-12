Logan Woodside has outlasted three other quarterbacks in his tenure with the Tennessee Titans, and now he’s hoping to make it four.
After releasing DeShone Kizer, who struggled mightily in training camp, Tennessee replaced him with journeyman backup Matt Barkley. Bringing in the former USC Trojan gives the Titans a potential experienced backup to truly push Woodside and make him earn the No. 2 job.
"Matt (Barkley) is a pro,” Offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “He has been around a lot of different systems, so he is able to adjust and do some same-as-type concepts which has allowed him to grow a little bit quicker into a chunk of the playbook here.
“We are looking for backup quarterbacks that will take care of the football, make good decisions, go to the right spots and be able to run the offense. Thus far, I am liking what I have been able to see out of him and I am excited to see him get a little bit more exposure and get into a bigger chunk of the playbook."
Barkley’s addition could force Woodside to step up his game. The 26-year-old has been with the Titans since 2019, and only has one completion and three pass attempts in his NFL career.
His only NFL action of note came in the 2019 preseason finale against the Chicago Bears where he completed 17 of 29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Woodside’s lack of in-game experience could make Barkley a more viable option to backup Ryan Tannehill.
But given the amount of work Woodside has put in during the offseason, it appears Downing is still on his side.
"Logan (Woodside) is doing a great job,” Downing added. “He is doing a lot of the things that we are asking him to do on a consistent level, and the things that we need him to improve on, he is working hard to improve. I am pleased with where Logan (Woodside) is, and he has shown great dedication to this organization and this system over the last few years, and we are excited to watch that battle continue to play out."
Head coach Mike Vrabel mentioned that the addition of Barkley was a great way to breed competition behind Tannehill, in addition to helping the offense in other areas.
"[We] wanted to get a guy in here that we felt like could continue to compete with (Woodside),” Vrabel stated. “Plus, we expect (Barkley) to do the same things that everybody else does: to show up; know what to do quickly; make a positive impact on the football team; and try to find a role and compete for a job.”
The Titans travel to Atlanta Friday for their first preseason game. Expect to see a healthy dose of both Woodside and Barkley.
