If you’re like me your attention and memory aren’t what they used to be. If you’re like me your attention and memory aren’t what they used to be. We perhaps should admit it like Billy Collins did when he penned the poem “Forgetfulness” and these lines:
“...one by one, the memories you used to harbor
decided to retire to the southern hemisphere of the brain,
to a little fishing village where there are no phones.”
Or perhaps we’re in denial like Barney Fife in this scene when he tries to recite from memory The Preamble to the Constitution.
As a public service to those of us who cannot remember what we had for lunch yesterday, I’ve collected and condensed the local, state, national and international news that happened while you were having lunch with what’s her name at that restaurant that starts with an “M.”
County and State
Early January saw a surge in Omicron cases with a record number of positive Covid tests in Williamson County. Tennessee residents were weary and despondent, but then came the great news, a ray of hope, a glimmer of sunshine peeking through the gloom: Derrick Henry would be available in the playoffs. There hadn’t been this much excitement and jubilation in Nashville since Steven Tyler promised to never record another country album.
Alas the Titans brought their fans’ uplifted hopes crashing faster than Facebook stock. Something else that fell in Tennessee in January was snow. While Minnesota residents were celebrating the news that summer would fall on a weekend this year, Tennesseans were repeatedly buffeted by snow that reached up to the ankles of surprised locals and irritated California transplants.
The Nation
In national news, the first anniversary of last year’s Jan. 6 violent assault on the Capitol came and went without another full-frontal attack on democracy and free elections. Nevertheless, an alarming number of Americans still believe that the 2020 election was stolen, that the Earth is flat, that vaccines are the Mark of the Beast and that Brett Favre and Elvis are both planning a comeback.
Still convinced that the 2020 election was shoplifted, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed on January 11, “We have all the pieces of the puzzle. We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people."
Given that the total US population is just 329 million, putting 300 million people in prison for life would likely require employing the remaining 29 million (mostly children and teenagers) to guard the inmates. What could possibly go wrong? Lindell, whose autobiography is titled “What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO,” denies his conspiratorial delusions are due to a cocaine relapse, but rather insists that the paranoia and hallucinations are produced by a daily dose of LSD.
On Wall Street, January saw the stock market ride the rollercoaster due to inflation, rumors of a potential interest rate hike, Russia’s military lining up on Ukraine’s border and Tom Brady’s retirement.
In other financial news, Dollar Tree announced this month that after 35 years it was raising prices on most items from $1 to $1.25. Customer revolt was swift and severe, reminiscent of the Boston Tea Party of 1773. Said one Cleveland customer, "I haven't felt this betrayed since LeBron James went to the Miami Heat."
The World
In international news, heavily armed Russian troops began lining up and crowding Ukraine’s borders, prompting reminders of Crimea, and provoking predictions and worries of an invasion. Said Vladimir Putin, “We heard that Kyiv was getting a Chick-fil-A and we just want to be there for the Grand Opening. But seriously, if we do invade Ukraine, it will be the fault of the United States. Everything is their fault. Anything good that happens in Russia is because of me. Anything that is not ideal in my country is America’s fault, including our bad food and music, and our terrible weather.”
In a literal hair-raising development in South Korean, presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is boldly going after the balding vote by pledging that if elected in March, his administration will require the national health plan to cover hair regrowth treatments. Nope, I’m not making this up.
Meanwhile, when China wasn’t pulling the last threads of democracy from Hong Kong’s fabric, increasing its aggression against Taiwan, or continuing its persecution and purging of its Uighur population, it was making final preparations to host hypocrisy and athletes from around the world for the Winter Olympics. When pressed to comment on China’s widespread human rights violations, International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, replied, “Hell will freeze over and Jamaica will win a bobsled gold medal before I touch that question with a 10-foot ski pole.”
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage & family therapist in Franklin, (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) the author of multiple books, and a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He can be reached at [email protected].
