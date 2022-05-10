GraceWorks Ministries announced Monday that Ivybrook Academy will serve as the title sponsor of the nonprofit’s 2022 Golf Fore GraceWorks Challenge scheduled for late summer at Temple Hills Country Club in Franklin.
Ivybrook, located at 1268 Lewisburg Pike, is a Franklin private preschool franchise owned by Dawn and Howard Varnedoe. Howard is a longtime participant in GraceWorks’ annual golf challenge fundraiser.
Ivybrook was developed by a first-grade teacher to combine the learning approach of Montessori, experiences of Reggio Emilia and Multiple Intelligence research. Since its beginning in 2007, 51 franchises have opened in 13 states. Half-day classes are offered for ages 2 through 5.
GraceWorks is a Christ-centered nonprofit community resource center. For more than 25 years, it has provided food, shelter and support for neighbors in need. Golf Challenge players have joined in its mission to “Neighbor serving Neighbor, by the power of God’s grace.”
This year’s Golf Challenge is Aug. 15. GraceWorks is celebrating its 13th year of presenting the challenge and inviting participants to raise money to support GraceWorks’ programs. The event has raised over $1 million for GraceWorks.
Last year, GraceWorks helped 11,033 unduplicated people with multiple resources. Food distributed through the GraceWorks Food Pantry, holiday food boxes, mobile food pantries and weekend Fuel Bags for students qualifying for free/reduced meals helped feed 9,332 unduplicated people. Utility bill assistance was provided to 1,331 unduplicated people and rent support was given to 898 people.
GraceWorks’ other services include The Manger Christmas gift program, newborn supplies, temporary housing support, financial coaching, counseling referrals, vouchers to the Thrift Store for furniture, clothing and appliances, free tax assistance, air conditioners and heaters and a referral network for assistance GraceWorks does not provide.
More information about Ivybrook Academy is available at www.Ivybrookacademy.com. More information about GraceWorks may be found a www.graceworksministries.net.
Interested in playing or sponsoring at the Golf Fore GraceWorks Challenge? Send an email to [email protected]t.
