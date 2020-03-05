The Nashville Area Panhellenic Alumnae Association will host Sorority 101, a comprehensive guide to help prospective college sorority members through the recruitment process.
The event will take place on Sunday, March 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brentwood Library and will include general information on the process, a Q-and-A with a panel of recent college graduates, recruitment tips, resume and packet preparation and a meet and great with local alumnae.
The event is open to all high school senior girls and their parents, and attendees should RSVP at the group's website by clicking on “events” and searching for “Sorority 101.”
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
