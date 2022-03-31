All you need to do is take a quick walk or drive around your neighborhood and you will see the dumpsters popping up all over the place like spring flowers signaling a variety of ongoing home renovation projects. Some homes are being built from the ground up, but many more are undergoing some level of renovation. After spending A LOT of quality time at home over the last two years, many homeowners have decided their properties need a little facelift or improved functionality. Construction supplies have become more challenging to find and have also increased in cost, but doing a renovation project can still provide an upgraded living experience for you and your family without moving.
However, before you start knocking down walls in a full HGTV-type cleansing rage, keep in mind that many large indoor and outdoor renovation projects that change the footprint of your home will probably require permits and inspections from your local municipality. Projects that involve major plumbing or electrical changes to your home may also require permits.
If you aren’t sure whether you will need a permit for your specific project or how to proceed, check with your local codes department before taking any actions. You don’t want to destroy part of your home and then find out you can’t get permit approval. If you have hired a licensed contractor, they will likely know what projects require a permit and how to obtain one for you as part of their fee. However, keep in mind that ultimately, it is your responsibility as the homeowner to ensure that all appropriate permits have been obtained for your project before any work begins.
Some homeowners may decide they are ready to move, but want to do some upgrades before listing their property in hopes of getting multiple offers and a better price. Updated kitchens, bathrooms or completing unfinished basements are all very attractive to buyers and can bring extra cash! Once again, keep in mind the importance of obtaining the proper permits and approvals in this situation as you will more than likely be asked to provide the appropriate construction approval documentation by home inspectors and appraisers during the selling process. If you have any questions, please reach out to me if I can help!
"You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"...
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
Brentview Realty 615.373.2814
