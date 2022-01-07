The Franklin-based Provision CARES Proton Therapy Nashville has been accredited by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) through APEx – Accreditation Program for Excellence®.
A release says this is an achievement that means cancer patients in Middle Tennessee not only have access to one of the world’s most advanced cancer treatments, but can also rest assured knowing their care will be of the highest quality and safety. It says APEx Accreditation further demonstrates Provision’s commitment to putting patients first through its "Culture of Care."
“Achieving accreditation is something to be tremendously proud of,” Rebecca Bergeron, vice president of Clinical Services at Provision CARES Proton Therapy, said in a news release. “To accomplish this while overcoming the enormous challenges we were met with over the past two years is truly a testament of our character and culture.”
The ASTRO Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx) is an independent radiation oncology practice accreditation program. The program is based on a comprehensive set of 16 standards of radiation oncology practice, organized around five pillars of patient care: the process of care, the radiation oncology team, safety, quality management and patient-centered care.
To receive APEx Accreditation, Provision Nashville voluntarily underwent a rigorous review process by trained radiation oncology professionals, during which its policies and procedures were evaluated using objective, verifiable expectations for performance in radiation oncology.
APEx accreditation validates Provision Nashville’s commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality, according to the release. It also says the accreditation also reaffirms the company’s commitment to patient-centered care through effective communication, coordination of treatment, and engaging patients and their families as partners in care.
“I have always held great confidence in the high quality of care offered at our center,” said Dr. James Gray, Radiation Oncologist and Medical Director at Provision Nashville. “This accreditation has allowed us to verify this through a tough and thorough external evaluation of all of our processes and can serve to bolster trust in our program among potential patients and the medical community.”
