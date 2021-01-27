The City of Brentwood will hold a public hearing on the proposed annexation of 25.26 acres of land on Vernon Road, which was proposed by the property owner.
The issue was unanimously approved by the Brentwood City Commission during its Monday night meeting. The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on March 22 as part of a regularly scheduled March Commission meeting.
According to the online agenda, the property is currently zoned Municipal Growth Area 1 by Williamson County, and if the annexation is approved, the property owner will request that the property to be zoned R-1 (Large Lot Residential).
According to the city, the issue has the following tentative hearing schedule:
- On March 1, the Planning Commission will review the proposed annexation and POS and provide a report for consideration by the Board of Commissioners.
- The Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the proposed POS on March 22.
- The Board of Commissioners will conduct the first reading of an ordinance to assign the R-1 zoning classification to the property on April 12.
- The required community meeting will be tentatively conducted by the applicant for either April 27 or 29.
- On May 3, the Planning Commission will provide its review and recommendation regarding the proposed zoning for the property to the Board of Commissioners.
- The Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on May 10, regarding the proposed assignment of the R-1 zoning district to the property.
- On May 24, the Board of Commissioners will conduct second and final reading of the zoning ordinance.
- Also on May 24, the Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed annexation resolution, which includes the POS.
More information about the proposed annexation can be found here.
