Skye, a shy, lower-energy, timid girl is Pet of the Week. She is 2 years old, and she needs a quiet home with no young children. She is fearful of loud noises, car rides, and being left alone. If you enjoy watching horror movies, throwing big parties, and screaming loudly while you watch football games, this is not the dog for you. If you enjoy quiet activities like knitting, bird watching and watching the sunrise, and you are looking for a sweet companion, come meet Skye today!