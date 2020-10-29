Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin will have its monthly public rabies and microchip clinic Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the shelter in Franklin.
The public is invited to bring their cats or dogs for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips. The rabies fee includes a one-year shot and a collar tag. The optional microchip protects your pet from loss for a lifetime.
Chips are automatically registered to a database so pets can be reunited with owners when found. The clinic accepts cash (small bills) and checks only; no credit or debit cards.
Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive next to Franklin High School. The center is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.