The Williamson County Community Band will present an afternoon of live musical entertainment at the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin Saturday at 3 p.m.
This free concert is open to the public, and all are invited to attend.
“Bring your family and friends to hear an amazing group of talented musicians from all over Williamson County,” a county spokesperson said in a press release. “The band will be playing audience favorites including movie themes, highlights from Broadway shows, concert selections, pop music and a new international march. The program will feature music composed by George and Ira Gershwin, Meredith Wilson, Henry Mancini, John Williams and others. Refreshments will be served.”
Sponsored by the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, this all-volunteer band of amateur and seasoned musicians features approximately 60 members ranging in age from pre-teen to upper 80s. Everyone is welcome to pick up their instrument and join the band.
Started in 2000, this band has grown and gained musical recognition and acclaim over the years throughout Williamson County and the surrounding Midstate area.
For more information on the Williamson County Community Band visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Interested in joining the band? Contact director Randy Frame at [email protected].
If you'd like to schedule a concert, contact Laurie Kamunen at [email protected] or call 615-790-5719, ext. 2018.
The Enrichment Center is located at 110 Everbright Ave.
