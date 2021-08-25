The Battle of Franklin Trust will unveil a historic marker sponsored by the American Battlefield Trust recognizing the enslaved at Rippavilla who joined the United States Colored Troops in 1863 and 1864.
The unveiling is set for next Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the pre-Civil War home on 98 acres in Spring Hill. The public is invited.
"The ability to tell meaningful stories on the ground where they happened is a central tenet of the battlefield preservation mission,” American Battlefield Trust President David N. Duncan said in a press release.
“This narrative highlights aspects of our nation's story that all Americans should know and appreciate. The act of preserving and interpreting the sites that speak to moments in history that remain relevant to modern audiences serves to elevate stories that have gone untold for too long.
“The American Battlefield Trust is honored to work alongside outstanding partners like the Battle of Franklin Trust as we seek to share our full complex and dynamic history.”
The marker will be unveiled by Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson.
“I’m eager to unveil this marker to share this incredible piece of history long forgotten and often ignored,” Jacobson said. “I am so proud of our friends at the American Battlefield Trust and the work they have done to save thousands of acres of hallowed ground.”
Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman will be attending.
“I am looking forward to participating in the unveiling of this significant historical marker depicting how the Civil War impacted the enslaved at Rippavilla in Spring Hill,” he said.
The marker is located on 85 acres just north of Rippavilla that was saved and preserved by the American Battlefield Trust over a decade ago. Attendees may park at 5700 Main St. in Spring Hill.
Rev. Chris Williamson will speak briefly and offer a prayer and blessing. Spring Hill resident Cornelia Gibson will speak on the impact this interpretive sign will have on the African American community.
The Battle of Franklin Trust was recently selected by the city of Spring Hill to operate and manage Rippavilla, just minutes from Franklin, where the Trust also manages two historic sites — Carnton and Carter House.
