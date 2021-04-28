Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant has announced an updated menu that features an array of returning classics and new offerings, including breakfast favorites, mains and sides, desserts and a signature fruit tea.
“We enjoy refreshing our menu to increase options for both new and returning customers,” said Jami Blainey, general manager of Puckett’s Franklin. “While we’re excited to introduce a variety of new menu options, we’re equally as thrilled to welcome back timeless favorites that are sure to keep customers coming back for more.”
Returning menu items include The King’s French Toast, Sweet Potato Pancakes, Bubba’s Bones baby back ribs, Smoked Sausage and Cheese, Fried Green Beans, Country Fried Steak and Smoked Half Chicken.
“These classics were mainstays on our menu for years that, over time, were replaced by new items,” Blainey said. “We still have customers coming in asking for them so, as we looked at refreshing our menu, we knew they would be great additions. Combined with the new items, our offerings have never been better.”
New to the menu are a Farm Boy Burger, Yogurt & Berries, Fresh BLT, Jan’s Chocolate Cobbler, Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding and Puckett’s Signature Fruit Tea.
The new Puckett’s menu is now available to order in Franklin, Columbia, Nashville, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge.
For more information, visit amarshallhospitality.com.
