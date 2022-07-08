A new theatrical season is always cause for celebration.
But after all the starts and stops of the last couple of years, it’s especially exciting for Pull-Tight Players to kick off its 54th season.
And with an impressive lineup that balances both classic and contemporary works, season tickets are sure to go fast.
“They’re already selling at a brisk place,” says Pull-Tight’s box office manager, Johnny Peppers. “We still have some availability, but this is our final push as season tickets are only on sale until July 10.”
Peppers says the new season offers something for everyone, with a nice blend of new and familiar titles. The 2022-23 season officially opens July 29 with The Play That Goes Wrong – a hilarious play-within-a-play that first premiered in London in 2012.
“The Play That Goes Wrong is such fun, and to my knowledge it hasn’t been done by any other local community theaters,” Pepper says. “It’s set-heavy and slapstick-heavy, so I think we’re going to have a really good time putting this one together.”
The season continues in late September, with Arthur Miller’s hard-hitting drama All My Sons, followed by Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in December – just in time for the holidays.
“We always like to have at least one drama in the mix, and All My Sons is such a classic,” he says. “And Cinderella was originally slated for our 2020 season, which of course was cancelled due to COVID, so we’re very happy to be bringing it back.”
In February, Pull-Tight will present Lauren Gunderson’s The Book of Will, a charming love letter to Shakespeare himself.
“One of our board members submitted this play, which is fairly new on the scene,” Peppers says. “It actually won the [Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award in 2018], so we’re very excited to be producing it.”
Pull-Tight will follow up with Ray Cooney’s delightful farce Funny Money in April, before concluding its 2022-23 season in June with Kander and Ebb’s legendary musical Cabaret.
“Cabaret is another show that was bumped from the end of our 2019-20 season, so we’re excited to have the chance to bring it back,” Peppers says. “We always try to offer a variety of shows –not only for our audiences to enjoy, but also for our local actors and volunteers. We’re a community theater after all, so we want to be sure that anyone who wants to get involved at Pull-Tight has plenty of opportunities.”
Season ticket sales will be available while supplies last until this Sunday, July 10. To learn more, visit www.pull-tight.com.
Pull-Tight Players' 2022-23 Season
The Play That Goes Wrong – July 29-August 13
All My Sons – September 30-October 15
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – December 2-17
The Book of Will – February 3-18, 2023
Funny Money – April 14-29, 2023
Cabaret – June 9-24, 2023
