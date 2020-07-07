In the wake of Broadway’s extended closure and the decisions of many Middle Tennessee organizations to shutter for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Pull-Tight Theatre’s board of directors announced Tuesday that Franklin’s live theater venue will remain closed through at least December.
Matt Grimes, board president, announced the decision on the Pull-Tight Players Facebook page and in the organization’s newsletter. While the theater may be conducting business behind the scenes to keep the theater ready for a relaunch, it will not be producing main stage shows for the next few months.
“We did not arrive at this decision lightly,” Grimes said in the newsletter titled Discover a Treasure. “Our goal always has been to provide quality entertainment to Williamson County in a safe and open environment.
“However, with recent developments across the state regarding public health, the fairest course of action for our patrons and volunteers is to announce this definite closure rather than a month-by-month re-evaluation. We agreed an indefinite holding pattern was not in our best interests.
“We will continue to assess the situation and make adjustments as necessary.”
The Real Inspector Hound, directed by Tom Gregg, will be the first show out of the gates, according to Grimes.
He added that the Pull-Tight Theatre is hopeful this will be in its usual January/February 2021 time slot, but there is potential for change and a need to adapt to preserve a safe environment for audiences and volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.