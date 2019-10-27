The threat of heavier rains and high winds led to the early closing of Saturday’s Pumpkinfest in downtown Franklin, but the festival was well-attended leading up to the cancelation.
Franklin Police made the announcement around 3 p.m., four hours before the festival was to end, instructing attendees to leave immediately. However, through intermittent rain that never really got beyond light or nagging, festivalgoers had a chance to take in highlights in the first few hours of the 39th Annual Pumpkinfest.
There was a wide array of folks marching down East Main Street to compete in the costume contest on the main stage at East Main and First Avenue. Families lined up by the scores to get their photos taken in front of the “Great Pumpkin” from Carleton Place, Ontario, a sister city of Franklin. And plenty of food choices — from kettle corn to piping hot chili to bratwursts and beer at the Bavarian Bierhaus Beer Garden — kept patrons well-fed.
