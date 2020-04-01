The leaders of Quorum Health have acknowledged that talks to restructure the hospital company’s finances could result in a bankruptcy filing.
In a filing telling Securities and Exchange Commission officials they will not be able to file their annual report before its deadline, Quorum executives said their negotiation with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, which controls large blocks of the company’s equity and debt, has taken up “significant resources and has been a priority for management.”
They also say for the first time that their talks have included “the voluntary filing of chapter 11 cases under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.”
Until now, Quorum execs had said only that the discussions with KKR had been constructive and included a range of options. But as the company’s situation has worsened — and the spread of COVID-19 and an oil price war have roiled the financial markets and economy — the alternatives on the table appear to have become more dire: KKR said three weeks ago that talks were now focused on a reorganization, word that cut Quorum’s stock in half.
“Regardless of the path forward the company chooses, Quorum Health and its hospitals will continue to maintain all operations without any interruption to service,” President and CEO Robert Fish said in a statement. “We are intensely focused on ensuring our employees have the resources they need to provide quality care to the patients and communities they serve, now and well into the future.”
In their SEC filing, Fish and his team also said they expect that their auditors will issue a going-concern warning because of the company’s liquidity issues.
Quorum shares (Ticker: QHC) closed Wednesday’s session at about 46 cents, up 1.2 percent on the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.