Quorum Health executives have called an investor’s assertions that the company should revamp its proposed bankruptcy restructuring plan “both incorrect and reckless.”
Mudrick Capital Management, which owns about 15 percent of Quorum’s shares and has pushed back against the company’s Chapter 11 path, last week said the plan being contemplated is “factually and legally stale” because it doesn’t take into account the plentiful federal financial aid being steered to hospitals.
The investment firm wants the court to deny Brentwood-based Quorum its planned debtor-in-possession financing facility and have the company restructure its reorganization plan, which would wipe out all of Quorum’s equity and make debt investors the revamped company’s new owners.
In their response filed Friday, Quorum’s attorneys say the company has been and still is “faced with a significant and immediate need for liquidity.” The CARES Act funding Mudrick sees as a big boost for Quorum — to the tune of more than $145 million — is likely to be only $80 million and should go only toward covering losses related to COVID-19, Quorum said Friday.
“Mudrick advances a series of inaccurate arguments that may be generously labeled a ‘misunderstanding’ of the Debtors’ situation and the CARES Act,” the hospital company’s attorneys wrote. “Foregoing approval of the DIP Facility because of these funds would be catastrophic.”
As part of its response, the Quorum team also points to Mudrick’s involvement in retailer Neiman Marcus’ recent bankruptcy financing and says the firm “is fully capable” of providing funding for Quorum should it want to.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware Judge Karen Owens has scheduled a telephonic hearing for Wednesday on this matter and some others.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
