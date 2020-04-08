A drop in patient bill collections late last year dealt a severe blow to Quorum Health’s liquidity and led to its bankruptcy filing Tuesday, executives said in a regulatory filing.
Until recently, Brentwood-based Quorum contracted with Community Health Systems — the company from which it was spun out four years ago — for revenue cycle and other services. The companies’ relationship soured over those deals, however, and Quorum President and CEO Bob Fish and his team last spring said they planned to switch to R1 RCM for bill collections. The move, they told investors, would quickly generate $10 million in much-needed savings for Quorum.
Instead, the company’s bad debts mounted during and after the September transition to R1, climbing from about 10 percent of net patient revenues in the spring to 11.4 percent in December — thanks to “post-transition challenges” and integration work. That equated to $24.1 million in unpaid bills from April to December, losses Quorum’s leaders say the company couldn’t absorb.
“These certain unpaid services created liquidity problems for the company and derailed negotiations regarding strategic transactions,” the execs said, noting that their bad debt percentage has fallen so far this year and that R1 is working through a backlog of invoices.
Fish and his team last August began serious talks with a number of investors about restructuring Quorum’s balance sheet. Key among those investors was Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, which owned large equity and debt stakes in the company. The investing giant late last year said it was willing to lead a recapitalization that would pay fellow shareholders $1 per share. By early March, the company’s worsening situation led KKR to say it was now focused on a more drastic restructuring.
Other items from Quorum’s filing Tuesday:
• Holders of the company’s $400M in senior notes are taking the brunt of the pain in the Chapter 11 proceedings that also will take Quorum private. They are expected to recover only about 9 cents on the dollar through the proposed restructuring plan and, depending on how new equity investors will pump into the company, will end up owning between 5 percent and 12.2 percent of the ‘new’ Quorum’s stock.
• That new version of Quorum, shorn of about $500 million in debt, is forecast to produce adjusted EBITDA of $100 million in the second half of this year. (By way of comparison, adjusted EBITDA was about $68 million in the first nine months of 2019, the company’s last reported results.) From there, adjusted EBITDA is forecast to grow to $177 million on revenues of $1.57 billion next year and on to $204 million on a top of line of $1.67 billion in 2024. Forecasts call for net income to be about $26 million in 2021 and $59 million in 2024, helped by interest payments that are seen as shrinking from $67 million next year to $47 million in 2024.
• After shedding 15 of its 38 properties since 2016, Quorum may not be done selling (or closing) hospitals as execs look “to refine and improve the company’s footprint.” Most notably flagged in their narrative is Galesburg Cottage Hospital in northwest Illinois: The Quorum team has explicitly reserved the right to sell, otherwise dispose or abandon that 173-bed facility.
