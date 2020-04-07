Quorum Health executives on Tuesday morning filed for protection from their creditors, saying they and their banks and other debt holders have a plan to cut the hospital operator’s debt load by about $500 million.
The bankruptcy filing by Quorum isn’t a big surprise. Four weeks ago, investors at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts said the focus of their talks with Quorum had shifted from a recapitalization that would have paid shareholders $1 per share to a recapitalization that would leave little or nothing for equity investors. And in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week, Quorum executives acknowledged that Chapter 11 was a legitimate option for them as they sought to lighten the Brentwood-based company’s more than $1.2 billion debt burden.
Quorum’s hospitals and its consulting subsidiary will operate as normal under Chapter 11. The proposed restructuring plan includes a $100 million debtor-in-possession commitment and a promise to commit $200 million in equity once the case has been completed. That, Quorum President and CEO Bob Fish said, is expected to be in about two months.
“Quorum Health has been transparent about the need to restructure our debt over the past year,” Fish said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support of our financial stakeholders, which we believe represents a statement of confidence in our business and enables us to move through this process on an expedited basis.”
As part of its bankruptcy filing, Quorum has hired Paul Rundell of Alvarez & Marsal to be its chief restructuring officer. Randell has been with Alvarez & Marsal since 2008 and has since then worked on, among other projects, the restructuring of Erickson Retirement Communities and assisted-living company Sunwest.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
