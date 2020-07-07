A very familiar Middle Tennessee heath care face has been tapped to lead the new iteration of Quorum Health as the hospital owner emerges from a bankruptcy restructuring.
Brentwood-based Quorum on Tuesday said Joey Jacobs is its new leader, taking over from Bob Fish, who himself took the helm from Tom Miller a little more than two years ago.
Jacobs’ appointment had been in the cards since early May, when filings in Quorum’s Chapter 11 process showed him and former Capella Healthcare CEO Daniel Slipkovich as members-to-be of a reconstituted board of directors.
“This company has successfully turned a crucially important corner,” Jacobs, the former CEO of Acadia Healthcare and the former Psychiatric Solutions said in a statement. “We appreciate the Court’s diligence and are grateful for the wisdom of our bondholders in recognizing the strength of our operations and taking the difficult but necessary steps to provide a platform for success."
Jacobs was shown the door at Acadia in late 2018 after the company’s margins slipped and an attempt to find a private-equity buyer went nowhere. He has more than 40 years of health care experience and had led Acadia for nearly eight years. At Quorum, he takes over a leadership team that also include COO Marty Smith — who now also has the title of president — and CFO Alfred Lumsdaine.
The reorganized Quorum Health shed about $500 million in debt via Chapter 11 — it ended 2019 with total long-term debts of more than $1.2 billion — and is now owned by a group of former bondholders who committed $200 million in new equity capital.
The company, which was spun out of Community Health Systems in 2016 with 36 hospitals, now runs a portfolio of 22 hospitals in 13 states that have a total of 1,817 licensed beds.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.