A former Franklin High School basketball player will now lead her old team as its head coach.
FHS alum Rachel Hawn is being promoted to the head coaching role for the Lady Admirals after serving as an assistant for Jay Johnson, who departed the role last week.
Hawn graduated from Franklin in 2014; that team was coached by Kari Goodwin and made it to the sectional round of the playoffs.
She was an assistant with Ravenwood's girls basketball team from 2018-19 and has assisted as a coach with Franklin's girls soccer and softball teams.
She played her college ball at Maryville.
Before resigning last week, Johnson went 34-50 in three years as the Lady Admirals coach, with his final year being his best season with a 17-10 record.
