The Williamson County Twice Daily Playhouse Raffle tickets are now on sale, with proceeds benefiting Williamson County CASA and its goal to help provide children with a safe and permanent home.
This year’s 84-square-foot playhouse is professionally designed and built by Cory Watson and Shane Orr, owners of Tennessee Welds, a custom welding and fabrication business in Franklin. The playhouse features a climbing wall, 5 total windows, a Dutch door, a metal roof and a front porch with custom-made hand railing.
The playhouse will be on display in front of the CASA office at 1205 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. For a chance to win, purchase a raffle ticket online at www.williamsoncountycasa.org, or through the Williamson County CASA office 615-591-2699 x4, or [email protected].
Tickets for the raffle are $20 with all proceeds benefiting Williamson County CASA. Please note that raffle tickets are not tax deductible.
The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live on Williamson County CASA’s Facebook page.
Be sure to follow Williamson County CASA on Facebook for the most up-to-date pictures and progress of the CASA Playhouse.
In addition to Twice Daily, Ford Classic Homes; SouthStar LLC; Coyne Oral Surgery; and TWM Inc. are supporting sponsors for the benefit.
Building and Design sponsors include Tennessee Welds, Charlie Irwin Painting, Ford Roofing, Sawdust Mfg. and Home Depot.
The winner will receive free delivery up to 20 miles from location, to be placed on pre-approved area.
Williamson County CASA advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system of Williamson County. The vision is to see every child in a safe and permanent home. Last fiscal year, WCCASA served 410 children. Click here to learn more about Williamson County CASA.
