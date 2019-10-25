It’ll begin with Friday night football games and then spread throughout Saturday and any outdoor activities scheduled for that day.
Yes, the rain that has already arrived looks to have an impact on anyone’s idea of October fun on this final weekend before Halloween. The Franklin High Rebels, for instance, will not only have to deal with an undefeated Nolensville team for their homecoming game Friday, but also with what could be a downpour at times. Other games face the same soakings.
Most notably affected, however, will be the 36thannual Pumpkinfest in downtown Franklin. The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., regardless of how wet it might get.
“Saturday is going to be a rainy day,” Mark Rose, a meteorologist with the Nashville office of the National Weather Service, said. “We’re looking at probably three-quarters of an inch to an inch that day, with weekend totals of 2-3 inches. There could be storms here and there, but mainly just rain.”
He added that it should be mild temperature-wise, with the high reaching 71 degrees Saturday, and the skies should be clearing by Sunday.
Organizers from the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, host of the Pumpkinfest event presented by Jackson, have noted several ways patrons can get out of the rain throughout the day. Covered areas include the GSRM Acoustic Corner Stage, Bavarian Bierhaus Beer Garden, Leiper's Fork Distillery Whiskey Lounge and Downtown Franklin Rotary Chili Cook Off. Fourth Avenue Church of Christ will also be open for festival attendees to dry off and use the restroom.
“The downtown shops are open all day Saturday and are another great option to step out of the rain and support local business owners, as well as all of the vendors, who will have tented booths,” Alex Hayes, communications manager for the Heritage Foundation, said in an email.
She added there has been one cancelation: activities that were scheduled to take place on 3rd Avenue North in the Church of the City Kids Zone.
However, there will be plenty of kid-friendly activities still taking place, including:
- Costume Contest and Parade for all ages
- Extreme Pumpkin Carving
- Face painting and Sound Booth in Public Square
- Make-A-Wish Carnival Truck
- Guess the weight of the Great Pumpkin
- Pumpkin Tree Family Photo Booth
- PLUS Heritage Classroom Activities at Franklin Grove including candle-making, pumpkin patch photos, and vintage games
Parking and shuttle services from Franklin Transit Authority will be available from Church of the City and The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for $1 per person each way. No pets, non-folding strollers, food or drink are allowed on the trolleys.
For more information about the festival, visit http://www.williamsonheritage.org/Pumpkinfest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.