Financial education and planning firm Ramsey Solutions on Monday said it is targeting a May 2021 opening for the second building at its Franklin headquarters campus.
The $52 million project in Berry Farms was started last August, a month before CEO Dave Ramsey and his team hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate their new home office, a 223,000-square-foot building that houses nearly 1,000 people.
The second building just east of Interstate 65 will rise six stories, hold nearly 192,000 square feet and be filled over time by 600 people. Ramsey last year said he was planning to grow his team by 400 people by 2023 and another 400 by 2028.
Ramsey Solutions received some state incentives a few years ago related to the hiring of 400 people as part of its growth into new HQ. A spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said the company latest project is in line for some FastTrack grant funds, too. Those grants have over the past five years averaged about $4,300 per job. Ramsey Solutions’ plans are scheduled to go before the State Funding Board later this week.
“Tennessee’s low tax environment is causing healthy business growth and migration,” Ramsey, a vocal supporter of Gov. Bill Lee, said in a statement. “It’s helping boost our economy, and we’re honored to be a part of that.”
