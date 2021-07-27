After finishing near the bottom of the NFL in just about every statistical category last season, Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson made it his personal mission to overhaul his 28th-ranked defense.
Although he struggled in the unofficial role last year, Shane Bowen was officially promoted to defensive coordinator during the offseason – a sign that Robinson and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel believe the team’s 2020 struggles were more personnel-based than coaching-based.
Gone is a laundry list of players who either underperformed, were passed by in favor of younger, hungrier players, or carried unjustifiable cap hits including Jadeveon Clowney, Malcolm Butler, Kenny Vaccaro, DaQuan Jones, Desmond King, Jack Crawford, Will Compton, Josh Kalu, Tye Smith, Nick Dzubnar, Adoree Jackson, and Tuzar Skipper, among others.
Bowen has his work cut out for him considering the Titans’ defense ranked near the bottom of the NFL in seemingly every major statistical category. Below is a list of where the Titans ranked in 2020:
- 24th in points allowed per game (27.4)
- 26th in QB hurries (50)
- 27th in rushing touchdowns allowed (18)
- 29th in QB pressures (117)
- 29th in QB hits (seven)
- 29th in passing yards allowed per game (277.4)
- 30th in red-zone percentage (69.2)
- 30th in first downs allowed (247)
- 30th in sacks (19)
- 31st in touchdown passes allowed (36)
- 32nd in third-down conversion percentage (51.98)
With training camp starting on Tuesday and the Titans’ first official practice scheduled for Wednesday, here are the team’s 10 most important players this season:
10. David Long Jr.
Rashaan Evans’ fifth-year option was not picked up during the offseason, a clear sign of where he stands with the Titans. Robinson used a third-round pick on Evans’ likely replacement Monty Rice in April, potentially signaling the end of the Evans era.
Long Jr., a 2019 sixth-round pick, was impressive over a five-game stretch last year after taking over the starting job from Jayon Brown, who went down with a season-ending injury. The 24-year-old had 54 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in 14 total games, including five starts. It wouldn’t be surprising if Evans had a short leash this season or if Long Jr. simply outplayed him and surpassed him on depth chart.
9. Kevin Byard
With Vaccaro searching for another team, Byard is the elder statesman of the Titans safety room. The 27-year-old has the most combined interceptions and pass breakups (37) in the NFL since 2017 among all safeties and Tennessee will count on him to provide stability in the backend of the secondary should Amani Hooker experience some growing pains.
Byard was recently ranked the No. 7 safety in the NFL by ESPN. The pass rush help the Titans added (see below) should surely ease some of the pressure on Byard, who blitzed more last year than any other year in his career to help Tennessee get to the quarterback more.
8. Harold Landry
No Titans’ position group was talked about more this offseason than pass rusher. Landry was expected to take the next step in his development last season after a breakout 2019 that saw him record nine sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 14 QB hits and 32 QB pressures. And although all those numbers increased in 2020, his sack total was down to 5.5 thanks to the little help Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney provided on the opposite side of the line.
Landry has rarely come off the field the last two seasons, playing 86 and 94 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps, respectively, and his quarterback hits, hurries and pressures every year since joining the league in 2018. If Bud Dupree and Denico Autry do what they were brought in to do, expect to see Landry reach double-digit sacks for the first time in his career.
7. Jayon Brown
Brown could be the most underrated player on the Titans defense. He is one of the top coverage linebackers in the NFL and since 2018, he’s the highest-graded linebacker when lining up against tight ends and running backs, according to Pro Football Focus.
Despite missing the final six games of the 2020 season, Brown still finished as PFF’s 19th-best linebacker. He was on-pace for a career-best 121 tackles last season before getting injured and his versatility to line up in coverage or play the run makes him one of Tennessee’s more valuable players. If the Titans can find a way to exploit his skills as a pass rusher – he had six sacks, 12 QB pressures and 10 QB hits in 2018 when used in more of a pass-rush role – then they have the makings one of a truly fierce front seven with Landry, Dupree, Autry and Jeffery Simmons.
6. Denico Autry
Looking at Autry’s body of work over the last four years, it’s hard to understand why the Indianapolis Colts let the 31-year-old defensive end walk. Autry had a career-high nine sacks in 2018 and he’s averaged nearly 6.5 sacks over the last four years.
Autry has had at least 17 QB pressures, seven QB hurries, and 11 QB hits each of the last three seasons playing for the Colts in the AFC South. His pass rush acumen should help ease some of the load on Simmons and make the Titans defensive line a load to deal with.
5. Kristian Fulton
Although he only played in six games during his rookie year, Fulton showed glimpses of why many considered him a first-round talent in the 2020 draft. He totaled 16 tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup while finding his footing in the secondary.
With Butler, Jackson and King all gone, the 22-year-old is penciled in as one of the Titans’ starting cornerbacks, but he faces some stiff competition; Tennessee drafted Caleb Farley in the first round and Elijah Molden in the third, plus signed Janoris Jenkins to create plenty of competition in training camp. Farley is expected to ease into the lineup, but once he’s healthy, he could turn up the heat on Fulton.
Conversely, Jenkins is 32 and figures to be nearing the end of his career. If Fulton can take the next step in his development and lock down a starting job, it could set the Titans up nicely with a core of three young corners (Fulton, Farley, Molden) all of whom are just 22.
4. Amani Hooker
Teams don’t cut players like Kenny Vaccaro without having a suitable replacement waiting in the wings. The Titans believe they have that in Hooker, who showed plenty of promise in 2020.
Playing in all 16 games with three starts, Hooker had 51 tackles, eight pass breakups and tied for the team lead with four interceptions all in a backup role. Now, stepping in as the new starter at strong safety, the pressure is on Hooker to not only produce like he did last season but to be better than he was in 2020. Drafting Molden gives the Titans a little bit of insurance as the rookie corner also played safety at the University of Washington. If Hooker doesn’t meet expectations, he could be looking up at Molden on the depth chart.
3. Bud Dupree
It’s no secret the Titans threw a ton of money at Dupree to come in and fix their pass rush. Tennessee had just 19 sacks last season with most of them coming by the way of the defensive line or secondary.
Dupree had eight sacks last year before suffering a season-ending ACL injury and he had 11.5 the year before. At the time of his injury, he ranked seventh among all edge rushers with 43 total pressures, and 60.5 percent of his pressures were unblocked – second-best in the NFL.
Dupree hasn’t had fewer than four sacks since entering the league in 2015, and if he’s anywhere near the player he was in Pittsburgh, the Titans should have a competent pass rush coming from both sides of the line.
2. Janoris Jenkins
The best-case scenario for the Titans is Jenkins has at least one more year of solid-to-good production as the team breaks in Fulton, Farley and Molden. The 32-year-old had a good year for New Orleans last season, registering 55 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Those numbers would have ranked him second among all Titans cornerbacks last year behind only Butler.
Since 2018, Jenkins is tied for the second-most pass breakups in the NFL (43) and he excels in man-to-man coverage – something Tennessee has been lacking in recent years. Quarterbacks are completing 58 percent of their passes or fewer when targeting Jenkins over the last two seasons and they have a 74.4 passer rating when targeting him.
Perhaps the best thing about Jenkins is he’s a model of consistency. There should be no surprises as to what the team is getting with him. He presumably still has plenty left in the tank to lead the Titans’ cornerback group while they figure things out.
1. Jeffery Simmons
At times last season, Simmons looked like the most dominant player on the Titans defense. He’s been called a future captain by Vrabel and was recently called the closest thing to Aaron Donald by an anonymous NFL general manager.
Named to NFL.com’s All-Under 25 team, Simmons was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded second-year defender in 2020 and named one of their top 25 players under 25. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman had 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, 21 QB pressures, 11 QB knockdowns, three sacks, five pass breakups and a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries last year.
We’ve all seen how stout the Rams defense is with Donald or the Chiefs with Chris Jones plugging holes up the middle. Simmons is expected to make that jump this season. If he does, the Titans can be looking at one of the best front sevens in the NFL.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
