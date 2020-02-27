Former Ravenwood star Van Jefferson may have take a different route to impress NFL teams in the pre-draft process.
Jefferson learned this week at his NFL Combine physical that he has a Jones fracture in his right foot that will require surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
He won't be able to participate in combine drills this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week.
Per Schefter, noted surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson will perform surgery on Jefferson in Green Bay next week and has a 6-8 week recovery time.
That could limit him at Florida's upcoming Pro Day and have NFL teams rely on his game tape when making draft evaluations in terms of his on-field performance and potential.
He can still take visits with teams while recovering.
Jefferson is a former Ravenwood standout and former Class AAA Mr. Football finalist. He was also on Ravenwood's 2014 state runner-up team under Will Hester.
His father, Shawn Jefferson, played in the NFL from 1991 to 2003 and is currently the wide receivers coach for the New York Jets.
The younger Jefferson initially attended Ole Miss after graduating in 2015 before transferring to Florida in 2018.
This past fall, Van Jefferson had 657 yards and six touchdowns on 49 receptions in his final year with the Gators.
He could fall a bit a stock hit in a deep receiver class, but the former Raptor is still considered to be taken in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft.
His ceiling appears to be Day 2 of the draft, which would be the second and third rounds.
NFL's Lance Zierlein has him as a 6.27 rating, which projects he could start in the NFL one day and be a depth receiver immediately.
"[Jefferson is a] versatile, skilled receiver who has played all three receiver spots but is likely to do most of his damage from the slot," Zierlein wrote. "Jefferson has average size and won't run away from quality man coverage, but he will separate from it with premium route-running and unique looks and angles that keep cornerbacks on their heels.
"He needs to prove he can deal with NFL size and strength banging on him at the catch point. Jefferson is a pro-ready receiver whose skill level and competitive nature outweigh average explosiveness and he should find quick work as a WR3/WR4."
The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 23-25.
