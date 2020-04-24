A former Raptor is about to become a Ram.
Van Jefferson, the former Ravenwood High School wide receiver who is the son of former NFL receiver Shawn Jefferson, has been drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 57th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger announced the selection Friday night from his home, with this year's draft completely virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Jefferson wasn't able to participate at the NFL Combine in February due to a Jones' fracture in his foot and had surgery on it this spring, but it didn't affect his draft status. He was taken a bit earlier than expected, with some projecting him as a third or fourth-round pick.
He will join a Rams team that needs help at receiver after the team traded wideout Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans earlier this month.
With that pick, Los Angeles and offensive mind Sean McVay selected Van Jefferson.
He should get time early on the outside opposite Robert Woods, with Cooper Kupp in the slot.
The Williamson County ties are strong with the Rams. In LA, he will join former Brentwood Academy cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was traded to LA last season.
