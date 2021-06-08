Ravenwood baseball will be on the lookout for a new baseball coach.
Head coach Danny Borne, who has been with the program since replacing longtime coach Teddy Craig in 2018, shared Tuesday he'd be leaving his role.
"I informed the team today that I am stepping down as the head baseball coach at Ravenwood to transition into a new role in Williamson County School System next school year," Borne said in a statement. "I want to thank Dr. [Pamela] Vaden for the opportunity I have had to teach and coach at Ravenwood for the last ten years.
"I am very grateful to be a part of such a special school and baseball program and I will always cherish my time as a Raptor. I would also like to thank all the players, coaches, and parents for all their hard work and support for the program. I am proud of all the success we have had on and off the field and look forward to continued success for the program in the future."
Ravenwood made it to the sectional round of this year's tournament after winning the regular season district title. Borne was named coach of the year for the district.
