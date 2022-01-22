The Ravenwood Raptors boys basketball team (14-8, 3-2) captured a district win over the Summit Spartans (6-13, 0-3) at home on Friday night, 57-41.
“We dropped the last two, losing to Columbia and Independence,” said Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock. “We needed something good to happen. Summit has a good team, and they are young. They are going to continue to get better.”
“We are making bad decisions,” said Summit head coach Jim Fey. “Our mental game is our weakness right now. Until we get mentally tougher, we are going to have games like that.”
“It means a lot, coming in after two hard losses and two hardfought games that did not go our way,” said Ravenwood senior DJ Starr. “Just to come out and get a W and have fun with the guys.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood held a slight advantage 13-9 after 3-pointers and layups by senior Jake Mulder, senior Matthew Williams and Starr helped the Raptors grab the early lead.
The Raptors were able to keep hitting from long distance and in the paint in the second quarter with baskets by Williams, Mulder, sophomore Evan Gainer and senior Andrew Lamuno to keep the edge into the break, 25-20.
The Raptors were able to lengthen their lead in the third quarter as the shooting frenzy from downtown and timely jumpers from the trio of Mulder, Williams and Starr increased their margin to 45-28.
Ravenwood continued the offensive scoring clinic in the fourth quarter with behind the arc shots and points in the paint by Mulder, Williams, Starr, Gainer, Lamuno, junior Ethan Meyers and junior Brett Shelby to win 57-41.
Ravenwood’s defense stood tall, only allowing 41 points in the contest.
“Summit is a very skilled team,” said Coach Whitlock. “We just sat down and guarded them and kept them in front and made things tough on them.”
“We just brought it straight out from the tip,” said Starr. “We pressured them a lot.”
Summit had one player in double figures in junior Marcus White with 11 points.
Ravenwood’s leading scorers were Mulder with 19 points, Williams with 13 points and Starr with 10 points.
“Matt has really come on,” said Coach Whitlock. “He is shooting the ball really well. Jake and DJ are two guys that we have depended on pretty much all year and can make things happen. DJ only had 10 points, but he had a much bigger impact on controlling the game and pace.”
“We all like to share the ball,” said Starr. “When we see somebody open, we just find the open man and make the right play. Jake was on fire tonight, so we tried to force feed him and it worked. It is all about feeding the hot hand.”
Summit will travel to Nolensville next Tuesday.
“We need to regroup and find a way to make our mental mistakes go away,” said Coach Fey.
Ravenwood will go on the road to Brentwood on Tuesday.
“It is a big rivalry game, even though they are not in our district anymore,” said Coach Whitlock. “They have a new coach and different style. It is just another opportunity for us to go out and get better.”
“I hope to see the same thing we saw tonight,” said Starr. “Great teamwork, great energy and just all around great game. I love playing with these guys and am happy to be here.”
