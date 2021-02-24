The Ravenwood Raptors boys basketball team (16-7, 12-4) played spoiler on the road in a “Battle of the Woods” district semifinal with a win over the Brentwood Bruins (17-5, 11-4) Tuesday night, 51-44.
“Some people might call it an upset, but we do not view it that way,” said Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock. “We feel like we have a good team even through they swept us in the regular season. It (the win) is important, because it gives us the opportunity to play for a district title.”
“We dug ourselves a hole,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “I was proud of the character my players showed. They never stopped competing. Give Ravenwood a lot of credit. They played really well, and Coach Whitlock had his team ready.”
Ravenwood and Brentwood traded baskets in the first quarter with Ravenwood holding a slight lead 11-10. Jumpers and long-range shots by junior Jake Mulder, junior Noah Clifford and junior Matthew Williams helped the Raptors gain their advantage. Brentwood’s sophomore Daniel Cochran hit a 3-pointer at the end of the frame to cut the deficit to one.
The Raptors continued to hold on with midrange shots and layups by senior Nick Dang and senior Trevor Andrews to go ahead at halftime, 19-14.
In the third quarter, Ravenwood collected a boost with midrange shots and points in the paint from Clifford, Mulder, and senior Connor English to increase their margin 32-23.
Ravenwood sealed the victory 51-44 with jumpers and free throws from Clifford, English, Mulder and junior Lee Molette, advancing the Raptors to the district finals.
Ravenwood held Brentwood to 44 points in the contest.
“Last time we played them, we switched a lot on the perimeter,” said Coach Whitlock. “We took a different route with some of their guys tonight in order to keep them from getting deep into the paint and setting other guys up.”
Brentwood had three players in double figures: senior John Windley and sophomore Cochran with 11 points and senior Griffin Burke with 10.
“This is built on being a team,” said Coach Shirley. “Every time someone is scoring, someone is usually setting them up with an assist and pick.”
Clifford led all Ravenwood scorers with 12 points.
“Noah (Clifford) is big, physical and very skilled,” said Coach Whitlock. “He is a player that is a tough guard.”
Brentwood will host Page at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night for third place in the district tournament.
“We split with them early in the year,” said Coach Shirley. “Aaron (Coach Howard) does a good job coaching them. We need to come out and be the best Brentwood team that we can be.”
Ravenwood will travel to Franklin for the district 11-AAA championship at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
“It is going to be a tough game,” said Coach Whitlock. “Franklin is ranked top five in the state for a reason. The last three times we have played them, it has come down to the final possession.”
