Defense could eventually prove to win a championship for the Ravenwood Raptors.
On Tuesday, it was enough to find their way back to the win column.
Ravenwood made a concentrated effort to limit the shot selection of the Independence Eagles to claim a 60-47 home win Tuesday evening in District 11-AAA play. Nick Dang and Noah Clifford scored 15 points apiece in leading a balanced Raptors squad on both ends of the floor.
“We came out of the gate strong,” Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock told Home Page. “We had a very good defensive first half, even when our shots weren’t falling. The last four minutes of the game really made the difference, we were able to pull away in the end.
“They are a really good team. You saw what they were able to do against Brentwood in their last game. This was a game we took seriously after having a long heart-to-heart talk as a team."
The win came right on time for Ravenwood, who appears to be back to normal amidst a two-game winning streak after having lost five of its last six games. The recent slide threatened its place near the top of a loaded district where there is little room for error. Tuesday’s tight defensive effort was the end result of buying into a recent soul-searching session and recognizing what went wrong over the worst patch of the Raptors’ season.
“It was very important to come out aggressive, especially on defense,” Whitlock noted. “We talked about a lot of things following our recent losing streak, pinpointing what went wrong. The commonalities were starting out slow, so we made sure to have a strong start (on Tuesday). It carried us on Friday (versus Centennial) and again here.”
The change of pace came in stark contrast to the scoring frenzy enjoyed by both teams seven weeks ago. The first game of district play for the 2020-21 season saw both teams shoot the lights out, with Ravenwood eventually prevailing 84-78.
By the end of the first half of Tuesday’s rematch, it was clear that the first team to 50 was going to prevail.
“They did a really good job keeping the pedal down on defense,” admitted Independence head coach Douglas Keil, whose team trailed 28-16 at the midway point. “We were a bit undisciplined, especially in the first half. We did a good job defensively, both teams did—much better than when we played (in December). We had a couple of guys out and played different styles. It worked some of the time but not often enough.”
Dang and Jake Mulder provided the necessary spark for whatever offense the Raptors managed in the first half. Jett Montgomery (team high 14 points) and Cameron Bell were left to do the heavy lifting for an otherwise anemic Independence offense through two quarters of play.
A three by Montgomery and back-to-back buckets by River Katina capped a 14-5 run early in the third quarter by the Eagles, who pulled within three but could never get any closer. A pair of free throws by Ben Bonga ignited a 9-2 run by the Raptors to increase the lead back to 10 heading into the final quarter.
Bell threw down a dunk to open the fourth quarter, the start of three straight baskets for the Eagles who were back within four. Clifford responded with a score in the low post, followed by a three from Montgomery to pull Independence within three. Connor English scored on the other end, the start of a 12-0 run to blow the game wide open.
“We did a good job fighting back, it was a great effort,” notes Keil of Independence’s never-quit spirit. “We didn’t lay down; we came right back and made them work for every point, but just ran out of opportunities.”
Andrew Lamund provided the final score of the night before Ravenwood ran out the clock, improving to 7-2 in district play. The Raptors are sitting pretty in second place and a chance to shake things up by their next game. Ravenwood travels across town, where they face the hosting and district leading Franklin Admirals, who topped Brentwood to extend its current 11-game win streak while improving to 8-1 in the district.
The lone loss in 11-AAA play happened to come against the Raptors, who managed a 61-59 win back in early December.
“We got them early in the season, so I’m sure they’ve had this date circled for a while,” acknowledges Whitlock. “I don’t think there’s a hotter team in the mid-state than the Admirals right now. They are top five in the state for a reason and we know they will be ready to play on Friday.”
The winner will enjoy top honors in the district heading into the final stretch of the regular season. There is still plenty of basketball left to be played, though at a time of the year when every win means so much more.
“I’m not even concerned right now about us winning the district or anything like that,” insists Whitlock. “Our goal—and this might sound cliché, but I promise it’s where our minds are at—is to keep playing better than we did the last week and play better than we did the game before.
“We do that, and not only can we win—but a win on Friday will allow us to control our own destiny.”
Independence travels to Page for its second straight road game on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.