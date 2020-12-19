The Ravenwood Raptors boys basketball team (7-1, 5-0) captured a difficult win on the road over the Summit Spartans (0-4, 0-2) to remain perfect in district play Friday night 58-46.
“We are happy to be undefeated in the district,” said Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock. “We still have tough competition the rest of the season and in the next level tournament during Christmas break.”
“We looked a little rusty tonight,” said Summit head coach Jim Fey. “A lot of our players are still adjusting to conditioning (from the football field) to the basketball court, but we will improve as the season goes on.”
In the first quarter, it was a tight contest between the two teams until an offensive burst led by Ravenwood junior Jake Mulder helped the Raptors take an early 14-12 lead.
At halftime, Ravenwood clung to a two-point lead (24-22) thanks to the tandem of Mulder and freshman Evan Gainer muscling points in the paint.
The contest remained tight in the third quarter, but the Raptors gained a bit of separation with jumpers from Mulder, Gainer and junior Myles Pollard to shift the momentum 42-36.
The Raptors were able to seal the victory in the fourth quarter with free throw contributions from senior Nick Dang, junior Andrew Lamuno, and junior Matt Williams. Clutch jump shots from junior Lee Molette, seniors Ben Bonga, Owen Grismore and Connor English put the final touches on Ravenwood’s win 58-46.
The Raptors leading scorer was Mulder with 19 points.
“Jake Mulder has had a great start for us this season,” said Coach Whitlock. “He is one of five players averaging double figures for us.”
Summit’s leading scorer was Destin Wade with 16 points.
“He is a phenomenal athlete, known for being a strong Power 5 football player, but has the ability to play D1 basketball,” said Coach Fey.
Summit will take on Green Hill on Saturday afternoon.
“I would love for our offensive production to pick up,” said Coach Fey. “We have got to come out strong and finish games.”
Ravenwood will be off until Dec. 28-30 when they play in the next level basketball tournament at Christ Presbyterian Academy.
“We are off to a great start this season,” said Coach Whitlock. “We will find out a lot about our team in this tournament and see how we fare against tough competition.”
